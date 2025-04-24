Baysox Lose Third Straight in Thursday Defeat

April 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their third straight to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final score of 8-5 on Thursday night from Prince George's Stadium.

Altoona (10-8) took a 2-0 lead three batters in against Chesapeake starting right-hander Trace Bright (L, 1-3) after a Sammy Siani RBI single and a steal of home by Mitch Jebb after Siani swiped second.

Chesapeake (9-9) grabbed the lead back in the bottom of the second on a three-run homer by Frederick Bencosme off Altoona starting right-hander J.C. Flowers. It's the second homer of the season for Bencosme and the homer snapped a 0-for-26 drought with runners in scoring position for the Baysox.

The Curve seized a 5-3 lead in the third after a three-run homer by Shawn Ross off Bright. The Orioles No. 25 prospect finished the night going 3.1 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts in the loss.

Altoona extended their lead to four in the sixth with three runs across against right-handers Juan Nunez and Dylan Coleman on RBI singles from Tres Gonzalez and Mike Jarvis. Jarvis stole second, third and scored on two pitches after a throwing error by catcher Creed Willems to make it 8-4 Curve.

Jeremiah Jackson launched his first homer at Prince George's Stadium and his second of the season with a solo shot in the seventh to bring Chesapeake a run closer. Jackson is batting .361 with four doubles, a homer and six RBI over his last eight games.

Right-hander Emmanuel Chapman (W, 1-1) collected the win after pitching 2.1 innings with three strikeouts and right-hander Cam Sanders (S, 2) earned the save with a scoreless ninth.

Willems extended his hit streak to eight games with a double in the third inning and Douglas Hodo III extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a walk in the eighth.

Chesapeake has now lost three in a row for the first time this season and have now lost five of their last six.

Chesapeake continues its six-game homestand against Altoona tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. RHP Ryan Long is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP Po-Yu Chen for Altoona.

