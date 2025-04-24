Schlitter Shoves in Somerset's First Shutout Win of Season Over Hartford

April 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Cam Schlittler

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Cam Schlittler(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Hartford Yard Goats in game three of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Thursday by a score of 2-0.

Somerset shut out an opponent for the first time this season. With a game time of 1 hour and 56 minutes, it was the shortest nine-inning game of the season for the Patriots.

RHP Cam Schlittler (7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K) picked up his second win in his third start and fourth appearance of the season. Schlittler posted a season-high in IP, H, and K. Schlittler's seven innings were the most of any Eastern League pitcher this year and tied for the most of any Minor League pitcher in 2025. At the end of the game, Schlittler leads the Eastern League with 22.0 IP, ranks fourth in strikeouts (24), seventh in ERA (1.23), and eighth in BAA (.171) and WHIP (0.82).

LHP Ryan Anderson (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K) picked up his first save in his fourth appearance out of the bullpen this season.

CF Spencer Jones (1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, K) opened the scoring with a first-inning home run. With his seventh home run of the year, Jones continues to lead the Eastern League and is tied for the Minor League lead in home runs.

3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, K) tacked on the insurance run with a solo home run in the sixth. In 11 games batting leadoff this season, Jasso is 17-for-44 (.386 BA) with three home runs.

2B DJ LeMahieu (0-for-2, K) played five innings in his second game of Major League rehab.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.