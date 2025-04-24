Late Game Heroics Push Sea Dogs Past Fightin Phils in 4-3 Thriller

April 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (10-6) won their third straight game against the Reading Fightin Phils (5-13) on Thursday night at Dental Dental Park. The Sea Dogs are in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 0.5 game behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Reading held a 3-2 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth. A leadoff walk drawn by Mikey Romero followed by a single from Ahbram Liendo set the table for the Sea Dogs. A batter later, Blaze Jordan ripped an RBI single that scored Romero to tie the game at 3-3, Liendo advanced to third on the play. The next batter Tyler Miller hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly to make the score 4-3.

Entering the bottom of the seventh trailing 3-0, the Sea Dogs offense came to life. After Reading switched pitchers, Blaze Jordan worked a leadoff walk to start the inning. Then Miller (3) launched a two-run home run which cut the deficit to one run.

Reading started the scoring in the first inning. With one out, Aidan Miller was plunked and later advanced to second via a steal. Miller then advanced to third on a flyout coupled with an error. With Luis Verdugo batting, a balk was committed which allowed Miller to score which gave the Phils a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, the Fightin Phils added to their lead. Miller walked and then stole second base to start the inning. A sacrifice bunt advanced Miller to third base. Then Verdugo hit a sacrifice fly to score Miller and increased Reading's lead to 2-0.

Reading continued to score in the seventh inning. With one out, Felix Reyes doubled. Then Andrick Nava reached via an error which put Reyes on third base. The next batter Robert Moore layed down an RBI bunt single to make the score 3-0.

RHP Zach Bryant (1-0, 3.52 ERA) was awarded the win, tossing 1.2 shutout innings while striking out three. LHP Andrew Walling (0-1, 5.68 ERA) (BS,1) was given the loss pitching 1.0 inning, allowing two runs on two hits. RHP Jonathan Brand (S,2) was given the save after tallying two strikeouts, including the game-clinching strikeout, in one inning of work.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils will meet again tomorrow night, Friday, April 23rd at 6:00pm at Delta Dental Park. RHP Blake Wehunt (0-2, 5.40 ERA) will start for the Sea Dogs while Reading will send LHP Braeden Fausnaught (0-3. 6.17 ERA).

