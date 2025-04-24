April 24, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS WIN AGAIN The Portland Sea Dogs plated four runs in the eighth inning to beat the Reading Fightin Phils 5-1 on Wednesday night. The Sea Dogs plated their first run in the bottom of the first inning. After a one-out double by Ahbram Liendo, he scored on an RBI single by Jhostynxon Garcia. Reading answered in the top of the third inning. Jordan Dissin reached on a leadoff single and advanced to third on back-to-back singles by Aidan Miller and Hendry Mendez. With the bases loaded, Keaton Anthony lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, tying the game, 1-1. Portland took the lead back in the bottom of the eighth inning. After a leadoff single by Karson Simas, Mikey Romero drew a walk. Jhostynxon Garcia drove home Simas and the Sea Dogs led, 2-1. Blaze Jordan then blasted a two-run double to the Maine Monster, extending Portland's lead. Drew Ehrhard singled to centerfield bringing home Jordan for the final run of the game.

BULLPEN STAYS STRONG Last night, RHP Wyatt Olds and RHP Yovanny Cruz combined for 4.0 shutout innings out of the bullpen allowing just one hit. The bullpen has been exceptional this season with an 8-2 record and 2.09 ERA through the first 15 games. They have 107 strikeouts in 73.1 innings.

GARCIA EXCELS WITH RUNNERS ON Jhostynxon Garcia is hitting .333 (5-for-12) with runners in scoring position with a double and eight RBI. Last night, he came to plate with runners in scoring position twice, in the first inning and eighth inning, driving home runs in each opportunity.

DOGS LOVE THE EIGHTH In the last two games, the Sea Dogs have scored a combined nine runs in the eighth inning. They plated five runs in the inning en route to their comeback win over Reading on Tuesday night, which included back-to-back doubles from Ahbram Liendo and Garcia. Last night, Blaze Jordan came through with an RBI double, highlighting the win in the eighth inning for Portland.

WHERE DO WE STAND With another win on Wednesday night, the Sea Dogs remain in second place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 0.5 game back from the Hartford Yard Goats. Portland is currently tied with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for second place while the Reading Fightin Phils are in last place in the division, 5.5 games behind the Yard Goats.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 24, 2022 - The Sea Dogs scored eight runs in the first inning of a 13-5 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Pedro Castellanos belted a grand slam over the Maine Monster then the next batter, Kole Cottam, hit his first homer of the year. Hudson Potts hit Portland's third home run of the inning, a two run blast to left field.

ON THE MOUND RHP Tyler Uberstine will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched on April 18th at Hartford and tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out five. He hit two batters. He faced the Fightin Phils on Opening Day, April 4th in Reading. Uberstine pitched 4.0 innings allowing three earned runs on eight hits while fanning eight. He did not issue a walk and gave up one home run to Aidan Miller.

