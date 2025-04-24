Squirerls' Slide Continues with 10-2 Loss to RubberDucks

April 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







AKRON, Ohio - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell behind in the first inning and lost to the Akron RubberDucks, 10-2, on Thursday night at Canal Park.

The Flying Squirrels (4-14) dropped their fourth consecutive game and fell to 0-6 this year against the RubberDucks (12-6).

Akron took a 3-0 lead in the first against Richmond starter Manuel Mercedes (Loss, 1-3). Jorge Burgos hit an RBI single and Joe Lampe brought in two runs with a double.

In the second, Akron added three more runs to pull ahead, 6-0. Cooper Ingle worked a bases-loaded walk, C.J. Kayfus was hit by a pitch to plate a run and Kahlil Watson hit a sacrifice fly.

The Flying Squirrels cut the deficit to 6-2 with a two-run homer by Diego Velasquez in the third, his first of the year.

In the fourth, Burgos brought in a run with a groundout and Lampe hit an RBI single. Watson added an RBI triple in the sixth and Burgos hit a sacrifice fly to open a 10-2 Akron lead.

Akron reliever Trenton Denholm (Win, 4-0) entered in the fifth. Combining with starter Aaron Davenport, Akron pitching retired 12 consecutive Richmond batters from the second through the seventh innings before a walk by Matt Higgins.

The Flying Squirrels and RubberDucks continue the series on Friday night at Canal Park. Left-hander Jack Choate (0-0, 3.97) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud (0-1, 8.64). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels host the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from April 29-May 4 at The Diamond. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.