Big Third Sinks Hamm, Snaps Erie Win Streak at Four

April 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







One big inning snapped the SeaWolves (12-6) four-game winning streak, as Senators (8-10) won 4-2 on Thursday.

After SeaWolves starter Jaden Hamm retired the first seven batters he faced, Maxwell Romero Jr. blasted a solo homer to give Harrisburg a 1-0 lead in the third. A walk to Phillip Glasser and singles by Daylen Lile and Donta' Williams loaded the bases and ended Hamm's outing. Troy Watson entered and surrendered a two-run single to Yohandy Morales. Nick Schnell followed with an RBI single, making it 4-0.

Erie was shut down by rehabbing Nationals' right-hander Cade Cavalli, who turned in five shutout innings. Erie broke through in the seventh against Miguel Gomez when Chris Meyers slugged a long RBI double.

Jim Jarvis extended the game in the ninth with a two-out RBI double against Marquis Grissom Jr. It brought the tying run to the plate, but Ben Malgeri grounded out to end the game.

Cavalli (1-0) earned the win over Hamm (0-1). Grissom Jr. secured his fifth save of the season.

Jake Miller takes the ball for the SeaWolves on Friday opposed by right-hander Hyun-il Choi at 7:00 p.m.

