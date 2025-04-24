Van Eyk Ties Career Most Strikeout Total as Cats Drop Both

April 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-10) dropped both games to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-6) at Mirabito Stadium on Thursday afternoon, 5-0 and 4-1. CJ Van Eyk (L, 0-3) matched his career-high in strikeouts with nine across 5 2/3 innings pitched in game one and Alex Amalfi posted a scoreless outing in his first-career Double-A start in game two.

Second baseman Ryan McCarty's solo homer in the bottom of the fifth inning in game two ended a 25-inning stretch in which New Hampshire did not score a run.

Rumble Ponies' right-hander Joander Suarez (W, 1-0) started game one and retired the first nine batter he faced and allowed two hits in 5 1/3 innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

The Fisher Cats were held to three hits in seven innings, and two hits belonged to left fielder Yohendrick Piñango, who extended his hit streak to six games. Third baseman Charles McAdoo owned the other Fisher Cats hit on a double off the right field wall in the top of the fourth to put McAdoo and Piñango in scoring position, but both were left stranded.

A week after right fielder Jace Bohrofen took home Eastern League Player of the Week honors, Piñango is now making his case for the award. Since last Friday, Piñango leads all qualified Eastern League batters with a .579 batting average and is slashing .583/.864/1.447, with 19 total bases.

Binghamton put a runner on third in the bottom of the first inning after center fielder Nick Morabito led off with a single before he stole second and third base. Van Eyk stranded Morabito with three consecutive looking strikeouts. Van Eyk retired eight Rumble Ponies in a row before Morabito and first baseman Ryan Clifford belted back-to-back solo homers in the bottom of the third to take a 2-0 lead.

The Rumble Ponies plated one more run in the bottom of the fifth before catcher Kevin Parada hit a two-run homer to finalize the scoring at 5-0.

In game two, New Hampshire acted as the home team at Mirabito Stadium to make up for the teams' postponed game at Delta Dental Stadium on April 5th.

Right-hander Alex Amalfi made his first career Double-A start and pitched a scoreless 2-2/3 frames with three strikeouts before he was taken out for Conor Larkin. With two outs in the top of the third inning, Larkin walked the first two batters he faced, and Binghamton capitalized with an RBI single from third baseman William Lugo and then a three-run homer from catcher Matt O'Neill to take a 4-0 advantage.

Binghamton lefty Felipe De La Cruz posted 4-1/3 two-hit, one-run innings with seven punchouts to take the win. Right-handers Luis Moreno and Douglas Orellana combined for a scoreless 2-2/3 innings in relief which secured the Rumble Ponies' eight-straight win.

After Binghamton's four-run top of the third, Fisher Cats' right-hander Ryan Boyer dealt three scoreless innings, allowing two hits, one walk and he struck out three to hold the Rumble Ponies at four runs. however, New Hampshire put one runner on base after the McCarty homer and lost game two, 4-1.

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies play their last 6:07 PM EDT game on Friday night, before a pair of 1:05 PM EDT start times on the weekend. RHP Rafael Sanchez (0-0, 1.80 ERA) gets the ball for the Fisher Cats while Binghamton's Nolan McLean (2-0, 0.60 ERA) will start for the Ponies.

