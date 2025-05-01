Fightins Snap Skid with One Run Win over Harrisburg

May 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - Home runs from Robert Moore and Leandro Pineda led the Reading Fightin Phils (6-16) to a 5-4 win over the Harrisburg Senators (11-13) on Thursday night, snapping Reading's 10-game losing streak.

Reading struck first early on thanks to a solo home run from Leandro Pineda in the bottom of the first inning. The Fightin Phils led 1-0 going into the second.

The game remained scoreless through the bottom of the fifth inning when Reading extended their lead. Cole Roberts singled on a ground ball to center field. Robert Moore came in with a two-run home run and put the Fightin Phils up 3-0.

Harrisburg responded quickly in the top of the sixth inning after both Cayden Wallace and Joe Naranjo walked. A pitching change for Reading brought Braeden Fausnught to the mound and Carlos De La Cruz hit a three-run home run, tying the game 3-3.

The Figthin Phils did not allow the tie for long in the bottom of the sixth. Felix Reyes doubled on a sharp line drive to center field. Elio Prado followed with a single on a ground ball to left field and Reyes advanced to third. A wild pitch from Miguel Gomez allowed Reyes to score, and Reading was now up 4-3. Andrick Nava had an RBI double that scored Prado and Reading led 5-3 by the end of the inning.

Harrisburg closed the gap in the top of the ninth as Phillip Glasser singled on a fly ball to right field. Yohandy Morales doubled on a sharp line drive to right field and scored Glasser. With the score, Reading still found themselves up 5-4. Braeden Fausnaught sealed the game with his seventh strikeout of the night and the Fightin Phils came out on top 5-4. Fausnaught (W, 1-3) walked away with the win for the night.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday at 6:45 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators. RHP Chuck King will start for Reading and RHP Kyle Luckham will be on the mound for Harrisburg. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

