Senators Crush Richmond 19-0

May 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators pounded out 19 runs on 15 hits to beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 19-0 Tuesday night at FNB Field. The Senators sent at least eight batters to the plate four times and sent seven to the plate once. The 19 runs and 15 hits are both season highs for the Senators offense. Four Senators pitchers combined for the shutout, allowing just four hits. Harrisburg evened their record at 14-14 with the win.

THE BIG PLAY(S)

Joe Naranjo doubled in Nick Schnell giving the Senators a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

FILIBUSTERS

Nick Schnell hit a three-run home run and Cayden Wallace and Max Romero, Jr both hit two-run home runs in the game. Joe Naranjo had three hits and drove in three runs. Naranjo and Wallace both scored three times. The Senators also drew a season-high 12 walks. Hyun-il Choi pitched five scoreless innings to earn his first win.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and the Richmond Flying Squirrels play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 11:00 p.m. at First Energy Stadium in Reading. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 10:45 a.m.

