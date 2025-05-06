Squirrels Allow Team-Record 19 Runs in Loss to Sens

May 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to four hits in a 19-0 shutout loss to the Harrisburg Senators Tuesday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (8-20) tied a franchise-record 12 walks allowed and tied the team record for most runs allowed in a game.

Joe Naranjo opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with an RBI double. Cayden Wallace followed in the next at-bat with an RBI single to give the Senators (14-14) a 2-0 lead.

Wallace and Maxwell Romero Jr. each had two-run homers against Richmond starter Manuel Mercedes (Loss, 1-4) in the third to move the Harrisburg lead to 6-0.

The Senators piled three runs in the bottom of the fourth and pushed the lead to 15-0 after a six-run sixth inning.

After a Richmond error led to a run in the seventh, Nick Schnell hit a three-run home run to give the Senators a 19-0 advantage.

The Flying Squirrels left nine runners on base and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Richmond had back-to-back singles to start the third inning but left both runners stranded.

Harrisburg starter Hyun-il Choi (Win, 1-0) held the Flying Squirrels scoreless through five innings with six strikeouts. The Senators' bullpen allowed four baserunners over four innings to finish the shutout.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators continue the series on Wednesday morning at FNB Field. Left-hander Jack Choate (1-0, 2.79) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg left-hander Dustin Saenz (1-3, 7.43). First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves from May 13-18. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.