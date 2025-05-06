Davenport and Denholm Dominate as Ducks Defeat Patriots 3-0

May 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Jorge Burgos homered and Aaron Davenport fanned 10 as the Akron RubberDucks shut out the Somerset Patriots 3-0 on Tuesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

In the first inning, Burgos lined a two-run home run off the batter's eye in straightaway center to bring home Travis Bazzana and give the RubberDucks the early 2-0 lead.

Mound Presence

The two early runs were more than enough support for Akron's pitching on Tuesday. Davenport cruised through the Somerset lineup tossing six scoreless innings allowing three hits while striking out 10 on 64 pitches. Trenton Denholm picked up right where Davenport left off tossing three scoreless innings allowing one hit while striking out four on 32 pitches.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense added some insurance in the fifth inning. Tyresse Turner singled with one out before stealing second and advancing to third on an error. Bazzana brought Turner home with an infield single to make it 3-0 Akron. Burgos doubled in the sixth inning giving him the only two extra base hits in the game for either side.

Notebook

Davenport and Denholm combined to strikeout 14 Somerset batters, which is tied for the most in a single game by Akron pitchers this season (4/13 vs Altoona by five Akron pitchers)...Davenport's 10 strikeouts are the most by an Akron pitcher this season and tied for third most by any pitcher in an Eastern League game this year...Akron batters swiped five bases on Tuesday...Game Time: 2:14...Attendance: 1,366.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Somerset Patriots on Wednesday, May 7 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud (1-1, 4.34 ERA) will face Somerset right-hander Cam Schlittler (2-2, 2.33 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

