May 10, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SUFFER ANOTHER LOSS The Sea Dogs dropped their third-straight game against the Chesapeake Baysox with an extra innings loss 9-4. Chesapeake scored first in the top of the second after Anthony Servideo stole second but an errant throw on the putout attempt brought home Josenberger and gave the Baysox an early 1-0 lead. Adam Retzbach cracked an RBI single that scored Servideo and made the score 2-0. Max Ferguson launched a two-run home run that gave the Sea Dogs a 3-2 advantage. The Baysox used a five-run top of the 10th inning. Josenberger, Hudson Haskin and Anthony Servideo then drew three consecutive walks driving home another run. Adam Retzbach then lined a two-run single to left field and Douglas Hodo drove home Servideo to put the Baysox on top, 9-4.

RAIN, RAIN, PLEASE LET US PLAY The Sea Dogs have rained out five times in Portland so far this season and have yet to play a home game on a Saturday or Sunday. The five times is more postponements than all of last season. The franchise record is nine.

BLAZE IS ON FIRE Infielder Blaze Jordan is currently riding a 10-game on base streak for the Sea Dogs. Dating back to April 29th, he is batting .419 (13-for-31) with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI. He has also scored eight runs and has a stolen base in his last 10 games.

NEW NAME, SAME FOES In November 2024, the Baysox officially announced the team's renaming to the Chesapeake Baysox during a special event at The Chesapeake Bay Foundation in Annapolis, Maryland. The updated team name represents a new chapter in Baysox baseball, expanding the brand to better reflect the broad and diverse community of fans who support the team across the region. The Baysox will continue to play at their home, Prince George's Stadium, in Bowie, Maryland.

WHERE DO WE STAND Despite the Sea Dogs losing their last three games, Portland remains in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 1.0 game out of first place. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Hartford Yard Goats are currently tied for the top spot. The Baysox are in third place of the Southwest Division, 3.5 games out of first place.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 10, 2008 - The Portland Sea Dogs committed five errors but rallied back from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Bowie Baysox 7-5 on Saturday afternoon. Jeff Corsaletti had the game-winning RBI, snapping a 5-5 tie with a two-out RBI single in the fifth inning. Corsaletti added a two-out, run-scoring double in the sixth.

ON THE MOUND RHP Tyler Uberstine will take the mound for the Sea Dogs in game one. He last pitched on May 3rd at New Hampshire and tossed 5.1 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out six. He did not issue a walk. He matched a career high in innings pitched. Uberstine has never faced the Baysox. The starter for the second game of the doubleheader is to be determined.







Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2025

May 10, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.