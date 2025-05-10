Effross Rehabs, Richardson Homers in Shutout Victory over Akron Saturday

May 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







The Somerset Patriots defeated the Akron RubberDucks in the game four of a six-game series at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio on Saturday by a score of 5-0.

The Patriots shut out an opponent for the second time this season and the first time since 4/24 vs. HFD. Somerset's pitching combined for 13 strikeouts, the third-most in a single game this year. After falling in the first three games of the set, Somerset can split the series with a win tomorrow.

RHP Trent Sellers (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K) earned the win in his fifth start of the season. Sellers has punched out at least six batters in four of his five starts this year. At the conclusion of the game, Sellers ranks second in the Eastern League in AVG (.158), fifth in K (37), and sixth in WHIP (0.96).

RHP Scott Effross (1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) struck out two batters and picked up a hold in the first outing of his MLB rehab assignment. Effross threw 25 pitches, 19 of them strikes.

CF Grant Richardson (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, K) hit his first home run with Somerset in the fourth inning. Richardson has hit three home runs this year, two of them with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

2B George Lombard Jr. (1-for-3, RBI, BB) drove in a run for the second-straight game on a groundout in the seventh. Lombard Jr. has 15 RBI on the season, 13 of them with High-A Hudson Valley.

SS Max Burt (1-for-4, R, K) extended his hit streak to nine games with a single in the 5th. His nine-game hit streak is the longest active hit streak in the Eastern League. During this hit streak, Burt is 12-for-33 (.364/.405/.455) with 6 R, 6 RBI, and 3 BB. Burt has hits in 11 of his last 12 games of which he is 15-for-43 (.349/.396/.465) with 8 R, 7 RBI, and 4 BB. 10 of those games are with Double-A Somerset, while two of them are with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

1B Dylan Jasso (2-for-4, RBI, 2 K) picked up his team-leading 11th multi-hit game of the season, hitting an RBI single in the first and a single in the fourth.







Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.