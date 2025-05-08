Beck Fans Career-High Seven, Patriots Fall in Akron
May 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Akron RubberDucks in the game three of a six-game series at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio on Thursday by a score of 3-0.
Somerset was shut in back-to-back-to-back games for the first time in franchise history. The Patriots have not scored in their last 28 innings, a stretch that began in the ninth inning on Sunday in a win at Richmond.
RHP Brendan Beck (4.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 7 K) was tabbed with the loss in his fifth start of the season.
Beck punched out a career-high seven batters.
RHP Kelly Austin (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) did not allow a run in his eighth appearance out of the bullpen.
Austin extends his scoreless innings streak to 9.2 IP and has not allowed a run this season. With a minimum of three games played, Austin is the only Patriots pitcher to not allow a run this year.
SS Max Burt (1-for-4, 2B, 2 K) extended his hit streak to seven games with a single in the fifth inning.
His seven-game hit streak is tied for the third-longest active streak in the Eastern League. During this hit streak, Burt is 10-for-24 (.417/.464/.500) with 4 R, 4 RBI, and 3 BB. Burt has hits in nine of his last 10 games of which he is 13-for-34 (.382/.436/.500) with 6 R, 5 RBI, and 4 BB. Eight of those games are with Double-A Somerset, while two of them are with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Images from this story
|
Christopher Familia of the Somerset Patriots
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 8, 2025
- Akron Tosses Another Shutout, Bazzana Picks up Three Hits in 5-0 Win - Akron RubberDucks
- Five-Run 10th Lifts Baysox to Fifth Straight Victory - Chesapeake Baysox
- Beck Fans Career-High Seven, Patriots Fall in Akron - Somerset Patriots
- Sugastey and Stellar Pitching Secure 2-1 Victory over Harrisburg - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Cruz Helps Erie Walk off Altoona for Second Straight Night - Erie SeaWolves
- Ponies Walk off Fightins for Second-Straight Night - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Portland Fails to Seal the Deal in 9-4 Loss - Portland Sea Dogs
- Senators Quiet in Loss to Richmond - Harrisburg Senators
- Yard Goats Rained out in New Hampshire - Hartford Yard Goats
- Pregame Showers Postpone Fisher Cats & Yard Goats - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- May 8, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Sea Dogs Ready to Host 23rd Annual Mother's Day 5K - Portland Sea Dogs
- Baysox Sweep Doubleheader over Sea Dogs on Wednesday - Chesapeake Baysox
- Sea Dogs Swept by Baysox in Doubleheader - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Beck Fans Career-High Seven, Patriots Fall in Akron
- Schlittler Fans Seven in Patriots' Loss at Akron Wednesday
- Lombard Jr. Debuts, Patriots Blanked at Akron Tuesday
- Yankees Top Prospect George Lombard Jr. Promoted to Double-A Somerset
- Four Unanswered Runs Fuel Patriots Comeback, Split Series with Richmond Sunday