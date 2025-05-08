Beck Fans Career-High Seven, Patriots Fall in Akron

May 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Christopher Familia of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Christopher Familia of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Akron RubberDucks in the game three of a six-game series at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio on Thursday by a score of 3-0.

Somerset was shut in back-to-back-to-back games for the first time in franchise history. The Patriots have not scored in their last 28 innings, a stretch that began in the ninth inning on Sunday in a win at Richmond.

RHP Brendan Beck (4.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 7 K) was tabbed with the loss in his fifth start of the season.

Beck punched out a career-high seven batters.

RHP Kelly Austin (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) did not allow a run in his eighth appearance out of the bullpen.

Austin extends his scoreless innings streak to 9.2 IP and has not allowed a run this season. With a minimum of three games played, Austin is the only Patriots pitcher to not allow a run this year.

SS Max Burt (1-for-4, 2B, 2 K) extended his hit streak to seven games with a single in the fifth inning.

His seven-game hit streak is tied for the third-longest active streak in the Eastern League. During this hit streak, Burt is 10-for-24 (.417/.464/.500) with 4 R, 4 RBI, and 3 BB. Burt has hits in nine of his last 10 games of which he is 13-for-34 (.382/.436/.500) with 6 R, 5 RBI, and 4 BB. Eight of those games are with Double-A Somerset, while two of them are with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.