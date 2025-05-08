Pregame Showers Postpone Fisher Cats & Yard Goats
May 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
MANCHESTER, NH - Pregame showers soaked Delta Dental Stadium and prevented the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-17) and Hartford Yard Goats (17-11) from Thursday night's action. The game will be made up in doubleheader fashion on Saturday, May 10 at Delta Dental Stadium, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:05 PM EDT.
Any ticket to Thursday's game can be exchanged for any 2025 regular season home game, based on availability. Tickets for Saturday's game between the Fisher Cats and Yard Goats at Delta Dental Stadium are good for entry to both games.
New Hampshire's Hartford homestand rolls into the weekend on Friday, May 9 with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch between the Fisher Cats and Yard Goats. Righty Michael Dominguez (0-0, 0.69 ERA) for New Hampshire and Hartford's Jack Mahoney (0-1, 5.59 ERA) were slated to start Friday, although neither team has confirmed a starter with the doubleheader scheduled for Saturday.
Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
