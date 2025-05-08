Akron Tosses Another Shutout, Bazzana Picks up Three Hits in 5-0 Win

May 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Travis Bazzana picked up three hits and scored three runs to back a five-hit shutout by four pitchers as the Akron RubberDucks down the Somerset Patriots 5-0 on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron once again struck for first inning runs. Bazzana singled to open the inning and scored on Kahlil Watson's double. Jorge Burgos brought home Watson with a double of his own to make it 2-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Rodney Boone pitched well for Akron on Thursday. The left-hander ran into a second inning bases loaded jam but got a groundout to end the inning. Somerset would not get another base runner off Boone until back-to-back hits ended his night in the fifth. In total, Boone worked 4.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Carter Spivey struck out three over 2.2 scoreless innings. Shawn Rapp worked a perfect eighth and Jake Miller worked a scoreless ninth to finish the shutout.

Duck Tales

Akron added on in the fifth as Justin Boyd singled and Bazzana doubled to put runners on second and third with one out. Cooper Ingle singled home Boyd, and Bazzana scored on a Watson grounder to make it 4-0 RubberDucks. Akron capped its scoring in the seventh when Bazzana singled to opened the inning before coming around to score on Alex Mooney's single to make it 5-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

The RubberDucks picking up their 20th win of the season in game 30 marks the fastest the club has reached 20 wins since the 2016 RubberDucks started 20-9...Akron pitchers have tossed 27 scoreless innings allowing just 12 hits while striking out 35 in the first three games of the series...Bazzana recorded his first three-hit game of the season and extended his hitting streak to six games...Game Time: 2:38...Attendance: 2,140.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Somerset Patriots on Friday, May 9 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (4-2, 2.51 ERA) will face Somerset right-hander Brandon Stuart (0-1, 9.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

