Sugastey and Stellar Pitching Secure 2-1 Victory over Harrisburg

May 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Supported by steady pitching and a two-run single by Adrian Sugastey, the Richmond Flying Squirrels captured a 2-1 victory over the Harrisburg Senators Thursday night at FNB Field.

Three Richmond pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts and held the Senators (15-15) to two hits in the win.

Richmond starter Seth Lonsway (Win, 2-1) notched six strikeouts over the first two innings. He finished the night with 5.2 scoreless innings and matched a season-high seven strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels (9-21) collected two walks and a single to load the bases in the fourth against Harrisburg starter Kyle Luckham (Loss, 2-2). Sugastey punched a grounder into left field to bring home two runs, moving the Flying Squirrels ahead, 2-0.

After Lonsway left the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, Cameron Cotter fired in a strikeout to hold the Senators scoreless.

Maxwell Romero Jr. cut the deficit to 2-1 in the seventh on a solo home run to right field.

Evan Gates (Save, 2) set down all six batters he faced over the final two innings and gathered two strikeouts.

The series continues Friday night at FNB Field. Left-handed pitcher Joe Whitman (1-3, 5.31) will get the start for the Flying Squirrels. The Senators have not announced a starting pitcher.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves from May 13-18. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

