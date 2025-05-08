Five-Run 10th Lifts Baysox to Fifth Straight Victory

May 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

PORTLAND, M.E. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, used a five-run 10th inning to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, by a final score of 9-4 on Thursday night from Delta Dental Park.

With the game tied at three entering extra innings, Chesapeake (16-14) exploded for five runs on four hits against right-handers Alex Hoppe (L, 1-1) and Gabriel Jackson. Creed Willems delivered the last of his three hits with a go-ahead RBI single to bring home Jeremiah Jackson and give the Baysox a 5-4 lead. The Orioles No. 12 prospect fell a homer shy of the cycle and has now hit safely in 17 of his last 18 games.

A bases loaded walk drawn by Anthony Servideo plated home a second run in the inning. Servideo drew four walks on the night, matching a career high.

With the bases still loaded, Adam Retzbach drove in a pair with a single to left to make it 8-4 Baysox. Retzbach matched his career-high with three hits and four RBI on the night and is now batting .400 over his last 10 games.

Douglas Hodo III extended his hit streak to six games with an RBI single to center to complete a five-run inning for Chesapeake. It's the most runs scored in a single inning by the Baysox this season.

Right-hander Peter Van Loon (W, 3-2) pitched the final two innings for the Baysox and struck out three to earn the win.

Starting right-hander Ryan Long pitched five innings and gave up three runs on five hits over three walks and three strikeouts in a no decision. Long now has a 2.89 ERA through his first six starts in 28 innings pitched.

Right-hander Daniel Lloyd pitched three scoreless innings of relief and has now pitched eight consecutive scoreless innings over his last four outings.

The Baysox went 6-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

Chesapeake has now won a season-best five games in a row.

Chesapeake continues its 12-game road trip against Portland tomorrow night at 6:00 pm. RHP Levi Wells is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP Tyler Uberstine for the Sea Dogs.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, May 13 at 6:05 pm against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets,

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, May 13 at 6:05 pm against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

