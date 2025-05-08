Cruz Helps Erie Walk off Altoona for Second Straight Night

The SeaWolves (20-10) walked off Altoona (14-16) for the second straight game with a 4-3 win on Thursday.

Altoona got off to an early start on Imanol Vargas' RBI double in the second inning against Erie starter Garrett Burhenn.

In the third, Vargas batted against Burhenn with two on and two out. He hit an infield single to Jim Jarvis, who then committed a fielding error that allowed Sammy Siani to score. Altoona led 2-0.

Danny Serretti opened Erie's third inning with a single against Altoona started Alessandro Ercolani. Trei Cruz then doubled Serretti to third base. Max Anderson's sacrifice fly made it 2-1. Jake Holton then drove an RBI double, tying the game 2-2.

Burhenn tossed five innings for Erie. He allowed two runs on six hits, two walks, and two strikeouts.

The game remained tied until the seventh inning. Mike Jarvis singled and Termarr Johnson walked against Troy Watson. Siani then hit an RBI single, giving Altoona a 3-2 lead.

Erie rallied to tie with two out in the eighth against Fineas Del Bonta-Smith. Jim Jarvis and Ben Malgeri hit consecutive doubles. Malgeri's double made it 3-3.

In the ninth, Serretti led off with a double against Del Bonta-Smith. Cruz followed with an RBI single, giving Erie a 4-3 victory.

Yosber Sanchez (1-1) stranded three runners in the ninth and earned the win for Erie. Del Bonta-Smith (0-1) took the loss.

The series continues on Friday at 6:05 p.m.

