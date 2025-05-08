Portland Fails to Seal the Deal in 9-4 Loss

May 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (16-12) dropped their third-straight game to the Chesapeake Baysox (16-12) on Thursday night at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs are now in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 1.0 game out of first place.

Blaze Jordan extended his on-base streak to 10 games with a two-out walk in the bottom of the first inning. During his streak, he is hitting .419 (13-for-31) with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI. He has drawn eight walks and has also swiped a base.

The Baysox used a five-run top of the 10th inning to win their third straight game over the Sea Dogs. Jeremiah Jackson started the inning at second base as the extra innings runner. He scored on an RBI single by Creed Willems, breaking the tie. Tavian Josenberger, Hudson Haskin and Anthony Servideo then drew three consecutive walks driving home another run. Adam Retzbach then lined a two-run single to left field and Douglas Hodo drove home Servideo to put the Baysox on top, 9-4.

Chesapeake scored first in the top of the second. Tavian Josenberger walked and later advanced second on a stolen base. The next batter Servideo reached on a walk. After Josenberger stole third base, Servideo stole second but an errant throw on the putout attempt brought home Josenberger and gave the Baysox an early 1-0 lead. Then Adam Retzbach cracked an RBI single that scored Servideo and made the score 2-0.

Portland took the lead back in the bottom of the fourth. Blaze Jordan ripped a leadoff double to start the inning. After a flyout, Tyler Miller hit an RBI single which trimmed the deficit in half 2-1. A batter later Max Ferguson launched a two-run home run that gave the Sea Dogs a 3-2 advantage.

The Baysox tied it up in the top of the fifth. Douglas Hodo III got aboard via a leadoff walk and then stole second base. A fielder's choice grounder allowed Hodo to advance to third. In the next at-bat Creed Willems hit a sacrifice fly that brought Hodo home to tie the game at 3-3.

With the game deadlocked at 3-3 entering the ninth inning, the Baysox used a slew of bunts to take the lead. Leadoff man Hudson Haskin reached on an infield single. The next batter Anthony Servideo layed down a sacrifice bunt and then reached base on a throwing error by the pitcher. Then Adam Retzbach used a bunt single that scored Haskin and broke the tie 4-3.

RHP Peter Van Loon (3-2, 1.20 ERA) was given the win tossing 2.0 innings allowing one runs on two hits while walking one and striking out three. RHP Alex Hoppe (1-1, 3.94 ERA) was given the loss pitching 2.1 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits while walking one and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs and Baysox will meet again tomorrow, May 9th at 6pm at Delta Dental Ballpark. RHP Tyler Uberstine (0-1, 3.75 ERA) will start for Portland while Chesapeake will send RHP Levi Wells (0-1, 3.10 ERA) to the bump.

