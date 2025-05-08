Baysox Sweep Doubleheader over Sea Dogs on Wednesday

May 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







PORTLAND, M.E. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, swept a doubleheader against the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, winning the first game 4-3 and the second game 2-1 on Wednesday night from Delta Dental Park.

In game one, Chesapeake (15-14) trailed 3-0 through five innings but answered in the sixth with three runs across on three hits. With the bases loaded and no outs, Tavian Josenberger hit a sacrifice fly to plate the first run of the game for the Baysox. Anthony Servideo hit an RBI single to left center to pull the Baysox within one before an RBI groundout by Hudson Haskin evened the score at three.

Right-handed relievers Houston Roth and Preston Johnson (W, 2-2) combined for four shutout innings and six strikeouts to keep the game tied and force extra innings.

In the eighth, after a Max Wagner fly ball advanced Luis Valdez to third, Josenberger drove in the go-ahead run with a single to right to give Chesapeake its first lead of the game at 4-3.

Right-hander Keagan Gillies (S, 4) nailed down his fourth save of the season and stranded the tying run at third with a pair of strikeouts to secure game one for the Baysox.

In game two, Portland (16-11) scored first for a second consecutive game on an RBI double from Blaze Jordan off starting right-hander Juan Nuñez. In his first Double-A start, the Orioles No. 20 prospect fanned a season-high six batters in 2.2 innings, allowing just the one run on two hits and three walks in a no decision.

The Baysox tied the score in the second on an errant pickoff throw to first base from Sea Dogs starting right-hander Jack Anderson (L, 1-2), scoring Adam Retzbach from third.

Chesapeake took the lead in the fourth on a flyball RBI double from Retzbach that was dropped by Portland right-fielder Caden Rose, scoring Creed Willems from third. Willems led off the frame with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error by left-fielder Juan Chacon, the second committed by Portland on the night.

Right-handed relievers Edgar Portes (W, 1-0), Yaqui Rivera, and Gerald Ogando finished the night off with 4.1 combined innings of shutout relief and six strikeouts to clinch the doubleheader sweep and the team's fourth consecutive win.

The Baysox are now 11-6 in one-run games this season.

Chesapeake continues its 12-game road trip against Portland tomorrow night at 6:00 pm. RHP Ryan Long is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP Blake Wehunt for the Sea Dogs.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, May 13 at 6:05 pm against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets,

ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.