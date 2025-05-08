Senators Quiet in Loss to Richmond

May 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators had their bats silenced by the Richmond Flying Squirrels Thursday night in a 2-1 loss at FNB Field. After scoring 28 runs the first two games of the series, the Senators managed just a run on two hits Thursday night. Harrisburg had one big chance, loading the bases in the sixth inning on two Richmond errors and a hit batter but couldn't score. Kyle Luckham started and went seven strong innings but took the tough luck loss.

THE BIG PLAY

Adrian Sugastey hit a bases loaded two-run single to give Richmond a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning.

FILIBUSTERS

Luckham tossed two double play balls and allowed just five hits. Maxwell Romero, Jr. accounted for the only run for the Senators with a solo home run in the seventh inning. Junior Santos pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Luckham, retiring all six batters he faced.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and the Richmond Flying Squirrels play game four of their six-game series Friday at 7:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:45 p.m.

