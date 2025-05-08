Senators Quiet in Loss to Richmond
May 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators had their bats silenced by the Richmond Flying Squirrels Thursday night in a 2-1 loss at FNB Field. After scoring 28 runs the first two games of the series, the Senators managed just a run on two hits Thursday night. Harrisburg had one big chance, loading the bases in the sixth inning on two Richmond errors and a hit batter but couldn't score. Kyle Luckham started and went seven strong innings but took the tough luck loss.
THE BIG PLAY
Adrian Sugastey hit a bases loaded two-run single to give Richmond a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning.
FILIBUSTERS
Luckham tossed two double play balls and allowed just five hits. Maxwell Romero, Jr. accounted for the only run for the Senators with a solo home run in the seventh inning. Junior Santos pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Luckham, retiring all six batters he faced.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and the Richmond Flying Squirrels play game four of their six-game series Friday at 7:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:45 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 8, 2025
- Akron Tosses Another Shutout, Bazzana Picks up Three Hits in 5-0 Win - Akron RubberDucks
- Five-Run 10th Lifts Baysox to Fifth Straight Victory - Chesapeake Baysox
- Beck Fans Career-High Seven, Patriots Fall in Akron - Somerset Patriots
- Sugastey and Stellar Pitching Secure 2-1 Victory over Harrisburg - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Cruz Helps Erie Walk off Altoona for Second Straight Night - Erie SeaWolves
- Ponies Walk off Fightins for Second-Straight Night - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Portland Fails to Seal the Deal in 9-4 Loss - Portland Sea Dogs
- Senators Quiet in Loss to Richmond - Harrisburg Senators
- Yard Goats Rained out in New Hampshire - Hartford Yard Goats
- Pregame Showers Postpone Fisher Cats & Yard Goats - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- May 8, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Sea Dogs Ready to Host 23rd Annual Mother's Day 5K - Portland Sea Dogs
- Baysox Sweep Doubleheader over Sea Dogs on Wednesday - Chesapeake Baysox
- Sea Dogs Swept by Baysox in Doubleheader - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Senators Quiet in Loss to Richmond
- Senators Bats, Arms Torch Richmond Again
- Senators Crush Richmond 19-0
- Senators Pound Reading, 9-1
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information at Reading