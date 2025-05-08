Yard Goats Rained out in New Hampshire
May 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
The Yard Goats were rained out of their scheduled game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday night in Manchester, New Hampshire. The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Saturday, May 10 at Delta Dental Stadium, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:05 PM.
Check out the Hartford Yard Goats Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 8, 2025
- Akron Tosses Another Shutout, Bazzana Picks up Three Hits in 5-0 Win - Akron RubberDucks
- Five-Run 10th Lifts Baysox to Fifth Straight Victory - Chesapeake Baysox
- Beck Fans Career-High Seven, Patriots Fall in Akron - Somerset Patriots
- Sugastey and Stellar Pitching Secure 2-1 Victory over Harrisburg - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Cruz Helps Erie Walk off Altoona for Second Straight Night - Erie SeaWolves
- Ponies Walk off Fightins for Second-Straight Night - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Portland Fails to Seal the Deal in 9-4 Loss - Portland Sea Dogs
- Senators Quiet in Loss to Richmond - Harrisburg Senators
- Yard Goats Rained out in New Hampshire - Hartford Yard Goats
- Pregame Showers Postpone Fisher Cats & Yard Goats - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- May 8, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Sea Dogs Ready to Host 23rd Annual Mother's Day 5K - Portland Sea Dogs
- Baysox Sweep Doubleheader over Sea Dogs on Wednesday - Chesapeake Baysox
- Sea Dogs Swept by Baysox in Doubleheader - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.