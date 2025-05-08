Yard Goats Rained out in New Hampshire

May 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







The Yard Goats were rained out of their scheduled game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday night in Manchester, New Hampshire. The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Saturday, May 10 at Delta Dental Stadium, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.