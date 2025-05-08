Sea Dogs Swept by Baysox in Doubleheader

May 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (16-11) were swept by the Chesapeake Baysox (15-14) in Wednesday night's doubleheader at Delta Dental Ballpark. With the two losses, the Sea Dogs are now tied for second place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 0.5 game out of first place.

Game One

Portland started the scoring in the bottom of the first. With one out, Ahbram Liendo drew a walk then advanced to third on a steal coupled with a throwing error. A batter later, Blaze Jordan reached on an error that scored Liendo and gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs struck again in the third inning. Liendo was walked to start the inning. After a lineout, two consecutive walks were surrendered to Blaze Jordan and Ronald Rosario, which loaded the bases. The next batter Allan Castro lined a two-run double that made the score 3-0.

Chesapeake retaliated in the sixth inning. Willems hit a lead off single, followed by a walk from Ardoin putting a runner in scoring position. The next batter Max Wagner peppered a single off the Maine Monster in left field that loaded the bases. Tavian Josenberger followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Ardoin and trimmed the lead to 3-2. In the next at-bat, Anthony Servideo notched an RBI single that knotted the game, 3-3.

In the top of the eighth inning (extra innings) the Baysox broke the tie. Luis Valdez entered the game to pinch run for Creed Willems at second base to start the inning. Silas Ardoin drew a leadoff walk. The next batter flew out which moved Valdez to third base. In the next at-bat, Tavian Josenberger singled home Valdez which pushed the score to 4-3.

RHP Preston Johnson (2-2, 3.12 ERA) earned the win tossing 3.0 shutout and hitless innings while striking out five and walking four batters. RHP Wyatt Olds (4-2, 2.50 ERA) was given the loss and blown save, pitching 1.2 innings allowing one run (unearned) on one hit while walking two and striking out one.

Game 2

The Sea Dogs plated their first run in the second game in the bottom of the first inning. After drawing a walk, Max Ferguson swiped second base. Blaze Jordan drove him home with an RBI double and Portland took the 1-0 lead.

Chesapeake tied the game in the top of the second inning. Adam Retzbach reached on a double then moved to third on a single by Anthony Servideo. Portland's pitcher Jack Anderson then threw to first in a pickoff attempt but was wide of the first baseman allowing Retzbach to score.

The Baysox took the 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Retzbach drove home Creed Willams after he reached on a leadoff single.

Baysox reliever Edgar Portes (1-0) received the win. Anderson (1-2, 1.23) was tagged with the loss but turned in a solid performance on the mound as he tallied five strikeouts in four innings of work while surrendering one earned run. Sea Dogs reliever Jonathan Brand posted a stellar performance, tossing three innings of no-hit ball while fanning three hitters.

The Sea Dogs and Baysox will meet again tomorrow, May 8th at 6pm at Delta Dental Ballpark. RHP Blake Wehunt (0-3, 3.57 ERA) will start for Portland while Chesapeake will send RHP Ryan Long (2-0, 2.35 ERA) to the bump.

