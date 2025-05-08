May 8, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SWEPT IN DOUBLEHEADER The Portland Sea Dogs fell in both games of last night's doubleheader, 4-3 and then 2-1 in game two. Portland took advantage of an error by Chesapeake in the first inning of game one to take a 1-0 lead. Allan Castro then ripped a two-run double to the right field corner and the Sea Dogs led, 3-0. The Baysox then scored four unanswered runs to take the first game, 4-3. In game two, Blaze Jordan drove home the first run with an RBI double and Portland took the 1-0 lead. Chesapeake tied the game in the top of the second inning. Adam Retzbach reached on a double then moved to third on a single by Anthony Servideo. Portland's pitcher Jack Anderson then threw to first in a pickoff attempt but was wide of the first baseman allowing Retzbach to score. The Baysox took the 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Retzbach drove home Creed Willams after he reached on a leadoff single.

BRAND STAYS ON BRAND Jonathan Brand fired 3.0 hitless and scoreless innings last night in the second game of the doubleheader against the Baysox. He only issued two walks while striking out three. Through his last seven games, he is 1-0 with two saves. In 10.0 innings, he has not allowed a run. He has given up five hits while walking six and striking out 16.

NEW NAME, SAME FOES In November 2024, the Baysox officially announced the team's renaming to the Chesapeake Baysox during a special event at The Chesapeake Bay Foundation in Annapolis, Maryland. The updated team name represents a new chapter in Baysox baseball, expanding the brand to better reflect the broad and diverse community of fans who support the team across the region. The Baysox will continue to play at their home, Prince George's Stadium, in Bowie, Maryland.

WHERE DO WE STAND After being swept in the doubleheader last night by the Baysox, the Sea Dogs are now in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They are tied with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 0.5 game behind the first place Hartford Yard Goats. New Hampshire and Somerset are tied for third place 5.5 games behind Hartford while Reading remains in last place, 9.0 games out of first place. The Baysox are tied for second place in the Southwest Division, 4.0 games out of the top spot.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 8, 2008 - Kris Johnson hurled five scoreless frames and Zach Daeges went 4-for-5, aiding the Sea Dogs to a 5-1 win over New Hampshire. Portland scored twice in the first inning and added three runs off Zach Dials in the eighth. Daeges picked up his first Double-A RBI with a first inning single off losing pitcher Brandon Magee.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. His last start was on May 2nd in New Hampshire. He tossed 4.1 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out four. He gave up a solo home run to RJ Schreck. Wehunt has never faced the Baysox in his career.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.