Sea Dogs Ready to Host 23rd Annual Mother's Day 5K

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs and the Maine Track Club will host the 23rd annual Mother's Day 5K Road Race, presented by Lafayette Hotels/ Holiday Inn by the Bay, on Sunday, May 11th at 9:15 am. More than 1,500 runners are expected to participate in the race that benefits the American Cancer Society to support breast cancer patients and research in Maine.

This year will mark the second year of racing on the new course. Slugger and his Mom lead the way on the flat 5K course which begins in front of the Portland Expo building, travels down Park Avenue, turns down St. John Street, and makes a right onto Noyes Street, a right onto Oakdale Street, a left onto Falmouth Street, a right onto Durham Street, a right onto Bedford Street, a left onto Deering Avenue, a left into Deering Oaks and follows the Oaks and exits Deering Oaks taking a right onto Deering Avenue and crosses the street to the entrance to Fitzpatrick where the runners will run behind the bleachers into centerfield and finishes in front of the third base dugout at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field.

In addition to the 5K, there will also be a Kids Run beginning at 8:30 am, which is free of charge.

The race is open to the public. Walkers and wheelchair racers are welcome as well. Participants can register at seadogs.com in advance or at the ballpark on race day.

Registered participants may pick up their race packets at the following times; Friday, May 9th from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Delta Dental Park, Saturday, May 10th from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Delta Dental Park, or at the ballpark on race day.

Volunteers are needed for the race. Individuals interested in volunteering can sign-up at seadogs.com.

The top overall male and female finishers will receive a trophy, a pair of 2025 Season Tickets for the remainder of the 2025 Sea Dogs season, and throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a future Sea Dogs game. The top three male and female finishers in each age group will also be presented awards. All race participants will receive a complimentary ticket to a future 2025 Sea Dogs game.

The mission of the American Cancer Society is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. As we all know, when cancer strikes, it hits from all sides. That is why the American Cancer Society is committed to attacking cancer from every angle. With more than 100 years of experience and leadership, the American Cancer Society is a global force, fighting all cancers on all fronts, across the US, and around the globe.

The race is also supported by Central Maine Power, the Little Gym, and Williams Financial Services.

Following the race, the Sea Dogs will host the Chesapeake Baysox at 1:00 PM. The team will be donning pink jerseys in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness. Tickets to the game are available at seadogs.com and by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500.

