Curve Outlast Wolves in Close Loss

May 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (21-11) fell to Altoona (15-17) 6-4 on Saturday.

Altoona broke onto the scoreboard first in the second inning when Jack Brannigan hit a leadoff home run against Erie starter Joseph Montalvo. Montalvo then walked Sammy Siani and Imanol Vargas. Kervin Pichardo hit an RBI double, making it 2-0.

Erie responded with an unearned run in the second against Altoona starter Wilber Dotel. Dotel hit Eduardo Valencia with a pitch, who then advanced to second on a passed ball. Jim Jarvis hit an RBI single, making it 2-1.

In the fourth, Vargas hit a double before Pichardo's second RBI double of the game, which made it 3-1.

Termarr Johnson's solo homer in the fifth against Montalvo made it 4-1.

Montalvo lasted 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Duque Hebbert made his Double-A debut for Erie in relief and turned in 2.1 scoreless frames.

Erie got closer in the sixth on Valencia's two-run blast against Dotel, making it 4-3.

Ryan Boyer made his SeaWolves debut and allowed a run in the eighth on Wyatt Hendrie's sacrifice fly after Pichardo's fourth hit and third double. Altoona led 5-3.

Erie got that run back in the bottom of the eighth against Wilkin Ramos when Roberto Campos doubled and scored on Jarvis' fourth hit of the game, making it 5-4.

Siani's sacrifice fly in the ninth against Boyer made it 6-4.

Dotel (1-0) earned his first Double-A win with a quality start. Montalvo (2-1) took his first Double-A loss. Cam Sanders earned his eighth save by retiring all five batters he faced.

The series concludes on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. as Troy Melton faces Sean Sullivan.

