Pichardo's Big Day Leads 6-4 Win

May 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, PA - Kervin Pichardo went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate and drove in a pair to lead Altoona to a 6-4 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday afternoon at UPMC Park.

Wilber Dotel struck out eight batters in six innings and allowed just three runs (two earned) to earn the win. Dotel has struck out at least seven batters in four of his last five starts, totaling 34 strikeouts in 24.2 innings.

Jack Brannigan and Termarr Johnson each hit solo homers in the victory to help the Curve build a 4-1 lead after five innings.

After Erie fought back with two runs in the sixth and another in the eighth, Altoona used sacrifice flies from Wyatt Hendrie and Sammy Siani to pad their lead late in the game.

Following Dotel, Wilkin Ramos and Cam Sanders combined for the final three innings on the mound. Sanders earned his eighth save of the season, covering 1.2 innings and earning a pair of strikeouts.

Pichardo, Imanol Vargas and Johnson had multi-hit games in the win, the Curve picked up ten hits and drew five walks in the victory.

The Curve wrap up their six-game series at Erie's UPMC Park on Sunday afternoon, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 1:35 p.m. RHP Sean Sullivan will start for the Curve with RHP Troy Melton slated for the SeaWolves.

The Curve wrap up their six-game series at Erie's UPMC Park on Sunday afternoon, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 1:35 p.m. RHP Sean Sullivan will start for the Curve with RHP Troy Melton slated for the SeaWolves.







