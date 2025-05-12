Curve Mascot LOCO Nominated for Mascot Hall of Fame

May 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - Everyone's favorite mascot, LOCO, has been nominated to the Mascot Hall of Fame's 2025 class. Voting opens May 11th at mascothalloffame.com and runs through May 24th. The 2025 inductees will be announced in June.

Each of the 28 candidates announced by the Mascot Hall of Fame have been recognized for more than a decade of excellence, energy and commitment to their communities. Joining LOCO on the ballot this year includes several other minor league and major league mascots including the Pirate Parrot.

LOCO has entertained fans for ten seasons in Curve, PA, emerging from the Allegheny Mountains while Steamer was on his farewell tour in 2015. Way back in the early 1840s when the construction of the Horseshoe Curve had just begun, engineer J. Edgar Thompson enlisted the help of Golden Locotami. These creatures were native to the Allegheny Mountains, their golden-yellow fur helped them camouflage into the mountains during the fall when they were known to hibernate. They were agile, fast, and loved to eat as seen by their portly bellies.

Thompson used these Golden Locotami to boost morale and help create a fun, high-energy atmosphere for the workers on the Horseshoe Curve. They were so good at putting smiles on the workers' faces, they started to call them Loco, short for locomotive and Locotami. For more on Loco's origin story, click here.

The fellow in yellow leads a group of wacky mascot friends at Peoples Natural Gas Field, including Al Tuna, Trax and Diesel Dog, and is often found doing crazy shenanigans with Marco, Maria and Giuseppe during the Mama Randazzo's Meatball race.

LOCO spends extensive time across Curve, PA entertaining fans throughout the winter months appearing at school assemblies, parades and distributing turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving and hams ahead of Christmas. LOCO regularly connects with his old friends at Pirates Fest every January as well as other community engagements. LOCO also leads some of the youngest fans to a lifetime of memories as the leader of the Ritchey's Dairy Curve Kids Club and the Little Locos Kids Club.

Fans can follow all of LOCO's adventures around by visiting his social media accounts on X and Instagram.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office.







