Yard Goats to Host Mental Health Awareness Night on Thursday

May 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced it will hold a special Mental Health Awareness Night, in partnership with The KV Foundation For Mental Health, during the Yard Goats home game on Thursday, May 15th (6:00 PM gates open/7:10 PM game) at Dunkin' Park. This meaningful evening aims to spotlight the importance of mental wellness and will feature the KV Foundation's slogan "YOU GOOD?" throughout the night's Mental Health Fair on the concourse, offering fans an interactive and engaging experience centered on mental health awareness and support.

In collaboration with The KV Foundation, the Yard Goats are bringing a powerful message to the ballpark: Mental Health Matters. Throughout the evening, attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with a variety of local and regional mental health providers, each hosting interactive booths designed to offer resources, tools, and one-on-one conversations.

"Our organization is honored to make mental health a visible, approachable, and vital part of our community dialogue," said Aisha Petteway, Executive Director of Community Partnerships. "By bringing these conversations to the ballpark, we're creating a space that promotes openness, support, and connection. By coming together with providers from our area, the goal is to build a stronger, more compassionate community-one conversation at a time."

The Mental Health Fair will be open to all fans attending the game, offering:

Access to licensed professionals and mental health organizations

Tools and strategies for mental wellness

Educational materials on recognizing and managing mental health challenges

Opportunities to learn about services available throughout the region

