Ducks Fall 5-0

May 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Somerset Patriots shutout the Akron RubberDucks 5-0 on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Somerset kept Friday's offensive momentum going on Saturday. Garrett Martin singled with two outs before advancing to second on an error. Dylan Jasso singled home Martin to make it 1-0 Patriots.

Mound Presence

Austin Peterson settled in after the first inning to only allow two more runs the rest of his night. In total, Peterson struck out six over six innings while allowing three runs (two earned). Jake Miller allowed two unearned runs over two innings with two strikeouts. Zach Jacobs tossed a scoreless inning.

Duck Tales

Akron was held to three hits on Saturday. Travis Bazzana extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the third. Kyle Dernedde doubled in the sixth and Jorge Burgos singled in the sixth.

Notebook

Saturday marked the third time Akron has been shutout this season and first time since April 16...Bazzana's eight game hitting streak is the third longest by a RubberDucks batter this season...Peterson's six strikeouts are a season high...Game Time: 2:17...Attendance: 5,168.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at Canal Park against the Somerset Patriots on Sunday, May 11 at 1:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (2-0, 2.83 ERA) will face Somerset right-hander Bailey Dees (1-2, 5.96 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







