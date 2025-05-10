Reading and Binghamton Split Doubleheader on Saturday

(Binghamton, NY) - The Reading Fightin Phils (8-21) split Saturday's doubleheader to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-12) at Mirabito Stadium. Reading won the first game 7-5, thanks to home runs from Trent Farquhar and Hendry Mendez. In the second game, Binghamton tossed a perfect game, winning 6-0.

Game One

Reading wasted no time jumping on top with a run in the top of the first inning. Robert Moore continued his hot week with a leadoff double and moved to third on a fly ball from Aidan Miller. The follow at-bat, Hendry Mendez lifted a sacrifice fly to to center field to plate Moore and make it 1-0, Reading.

Josh Breaux began a big second inning with a one-out single and Felix Reyes followed with a single as well. There was a wild pitch from Jonathan Pintaro that moved Breaux and Reyes to second and third, respectively. Cade Fergus was then hit by a pitch to load the bases. Trent Farquhar came up and blasted a grand slam home run to deep right field to make it 5-0, Fightin Phils. Farquhar's grand slam was Reading's first of the season and the first hit by a Fightin Phil sine Justin Crawford had one on Aug. 10, 2024, at Akron.

Following two quick outs in the bottom of the fourth, Nick Lorusso singled on a soft ground ball to third base. William Lugo followed with a bloop double that fell in shallow left field, which scored Lorusso to make it 5-1, Reading still on top. In the bottom of the fifth, D'Andre Smith started the frame with an infield single to second base. Then, after two quick outs, Ronny Mauricio doubled to right-center field to score Smith and make it 5-2.

The Rumble Ponies rallied back again in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ryan Clifford led off the frame with a double and Lorusso followed with a walk. William Lugo then walked which loaded the bases. A wild pitch then scored Clifford and Kevin Parada hit a sac fly to make it 5-4. Gunner Mayer threw a wild pitch to scored Lugo to tie the game at five.

In the top of the seventh, Moore worked a one-out walk and with two outs, Hendry Mendez hit his first home run of the season off Alex Carrillo (L, 1-1) to make it 7-5, Fightin Phils. Travis Kuhn (W, 2-1) came back out for the ninth and shut down the Rumble Ponies to lock up the game one victory.

Game Two

For the first time since August 25, 1990, a perfect game was thrown against the Fightin Phils. Jonah Tong (W, 1-2) started and was terrific, striking out 13 Fightin Phils over 6.2-perfect innings pitched. Tong was lifted with two outs in the seventh and TJ Shook finished off the perfect game. It was the first time the R-Phils were held without a hit in a game since May 5, 2022, against Portland.

It was a pitchers' duel between Gabe Mosser (L, 0-4) and Tong throughout the game. The only base runner through four innings was a walk issued by Gabe Mosser in the bottom of the fourth inning. Binghamton got its first base hit of the day in the bottom of the fifth inning. De'Andre Smith tripled and scored on a throwing error by Paul McIntosh when Alex Ramirez stole second base.

Still in the bottom of the fifth inning, Matt O'Neill and Wyatt Young walked in back-to-back plate appearances. Jett Williams followed with a double to center field that scored both Ramirez and O'Neill and extending the lead to 3-0. Nick Morabito then singled to center to plate Young, making it 4-0 and ending the day for Mosser. Wesley Moore entered and allowed a single to Alex Ramirez, which scored two more runs and extended the lead to 6-0, Binghamton.

