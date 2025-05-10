Richmond Surges with Late Homers

May 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-2 Saturday night at FNB Field. The Senators plated two runs in the last of the seventh inning to take a 2-0 lead. But in the eighth, Richmond hit back-to-back home runs off Ivan Armstrong with two outs to take a 4-2 lead. The Senators had the tying runs on base when the game ended in the ninth inning.

THE BIG PLAY

With two outs in the top of the eighth, Bryce Eldridge hit a three-run home run off Ivan Armstrong giving Richmond a 3-2 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Harrisburg had just six hits in the game. Yohandy Morales and Joe Naranjo both had two hits and the two combined on the Sens first run. The Senators have outscored Richmond 38-6 in the series but Richmond has a chance to earn a split with a win Sunday.

TOP OF THE HILL

Riley Cornelio pitched six shutout innings in his double-A debut. He allowed two hits, walked two and struck out five. Erick Mejia and Todd Peterson both pitched scoreless innings. Armstrong allowed four runs on three hits in the eighth and he hit a batter.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and the Richmond Flying Squirrels play game six of their six-game series Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 12:45 p.m.







