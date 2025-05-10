Yard Goats Blast Three Homers in Doubleheader Split

May 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Manchester, NH - After getting rained out on Thursday and Friday, the Hartford Yard Goats split a doubleheader against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Saturday evening at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. The Yard Goats blasted three home runs in the first game as Cole Carrigg, Zach Kokoska and Bryant Betancourt all went deep, and Mason Albright fired five scoreless innings in a 7-1 win. The Fisher Cats bounced back with a 5-1 victory in game two. The Yard Goats are tied with Binghamton in first place in the division with a 18-12 record. Binghamton visits Hartford for seven games in six days starting on Tuesday.

In game one, Yard Goats starting pitcher Mason Albright was difficult on New Hampshire hitters and allowed just one hit over five scoreless innings, while earning his third win. The Fisher Cats only had three baserunners on a single, walk and error and Albright retired the leadoff hitter in four of five innings. Alec Barger and Brayan Castillo pitched the final two innings.

The Yard Goats scored three runs with two outs in the second inning off Fisher Cats starter Ryan Watson, highlighted by a two-run homer by Cole Carrigg. The frame was set up by a two-out triple by Zach Kokoska.

The Yard Goats added single runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to jump to a 7-0 lead. Most of the damage did come with two outs. Dyan Jorge drove home Juan Guerrero with a two-out single in the third inning to make it 4-0 before Kokoska led off the fourth with a solo homer. Bryant Betancourt added a two-out home run in the fifth inning, the final inning for Watson.

In game two, RJ Schreck hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Hartford starter Jack Mahoney to give New Hampshire a 2-0 lead. The Fisher Cats added a run on four singles in the second inning and it was 3-0. The Yard Goats scored their only run in the third inning off New Hampshire starter Michael Dominguez, on an RBI grounder by Juan Guerrero, to make it 3-1.

The Fisher Cats extended their lead to 5-1 with a pair of runs in the fourth inning with an RBI single by Jay Harry and a run-scoring double by Yohendrick Pinango. Reliever Hunter Gregory worked three scoreless innings to get the win.

The Yard Goats bullpen of Carson Skipper, Matt Turner and Evan Shawver pitched the final 2.2 innings and did not allow a run while recording four strikeouts.

The Yard Goats conclude their rain-shortened five-game road trip on Sunday afternoon (1:35 PM). RHP Black Adams will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Devereaux Harrison will pitch for the Fisher Cats. The broadcast will be available on the free Audacy app. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday to host the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7:10 PM).

Game One:

Yard Goats 7, Fisher Cats 1

WP: Mason Albright (3-2)

LP: Ryan Watson (2-2)

T: 2:11

Game Two:

Fisher Cats 5, Yard Goats 1

WP: Hunter Gregory (1-0)

LP: Jack Mahoney (0-2)

