Sea Dogs Bring the Rain to Somerset; Tuesday's Game Postponed

May 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Bridgewater Township, New Jersey - The Portland Sea Dogs game scheduled for Tuesday, May 13th against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Thursday, May 15th beginning at 4pm which will consist of two seven-inning games.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots will instead begin the series tomorrow, Wednesday May 14th at 11:05am. RHP Yordanny Monegro (1-2, 2.20 ERA) will start for Portland while Somerset will send RHP Brendan Beck (2-1, 2.28 ERA) to the bump.







Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2025

