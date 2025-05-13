Somerset Patriots' Tuesday, May 13th Game Postponed
May 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots and Portland Sea Dogs game scheduled for Tuesday, May 13th at TD Bank Ballpark has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as a single admission double header at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday, May 15th beginning at 4:00 pm. The two games will be seven innings each with a 30-minute break between games. May 15th tickets are good for both games of the double header.
Educator Appreciation Night has been rescheduled to Tuesday, May 27th for the 6:05 pm game versus the Akron RubberDucks (CLE).
Fans with tickets for the Tuesday, May 13th game can exchange them for tickets to any 2025 Patriots home game, pending availability. Exchanges can be done in person at the box office or by emailing ticketing@somersetpatriots.com.
