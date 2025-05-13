Today's Reading Fightin Phils Game Has Been Officially Postponed Due to Rain

May 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Today's Reading Fightin Phils game has been officially postponed due to rain.

Those with regularly purchased tickets dated for May 13, 2025 may exchange their tickets for seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2025 R-Phils regular season home game, based on availability. Exchanges of tickets can be done in person, or by calling the R-Phils at 610-370-BALL, or via email to: info@fightins.com. When contacting the R-Phils, please request a specific replacement game date for the exchange.

Many school groups were scheduled to attend today's school kid day game. If you were scheduled to attend as part of a school group, you should check with your school, as the R-Phils will work directly with your school's group leader.

Those scheduled to attend today's game as part of a non-school group outing should ALSO check with your group leader in regards to the rescheduling of your event.

Specifically, those attending the Albright College event in the Redner's Event Center - that specific Albright College event WILL still take place today, as scheduled, despite the R-Phils game being rained out.

