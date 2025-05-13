Today's Reading Fightin Phils Game Has Been Officially Postponed Due to Rain
May 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Reading Fightin Phils News Release
Today's Reading Fightin Phils game has been officially postponed due to rain.
Those with regularly purchased tickets dated for May 13, 2025 may exchange their tickets for seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2025 R-Phils regular season home game, based on availability. Exchanges of tickets can be done in person, or by calling the R-Phils at 610-370-BALL, or via email to: info@fightins.com. When contacting the R-Phils, please request a specific replacement game date for the exchange.
Many school groups were scheduled to attend today's school kid day game. If you were scheduled to attend as part of a school group, you should check with your school, as the R-Phils will work directly with your school's group leader.
Those scheduled to attend today's game as part of a non-school group outing should ALSO check with your group leader in regards to the rescheduling of your event.
Specifically, those attending the Albright College event in the Redner's Event Center - that specific Albright College event WILL still take place today, as scheduled, despite the R-Phils game being rained out.
We apologize for the bad weather today.
Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2025
- Somerset Patriots' Tuesday, May 13th Game Postponed - Somerset Patriots
- Sea Dogs Bring the Rain to Somerset; Tuesday's Game Postponed - Portland Sea Dogs
- Reading and New Hampshire to Play Doubleheader Saturday - Reading Fightin Phils
- Today's Reading Fightin Phils Game Has Been Officially Postponed Due to Rain - Reading Fightin Phils
- The Landsharks and the Mashup Headline Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest on July 4 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- May 13, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Senators and Altoona Curve Rained out on Tuesday Night in Altoona - Harrisburg Senators
- Tuesday's Baysox Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Chesapeake Baysox
- Postponed Tuesday, RubberDucks to Play Doubleheader Wednesday at Chesapeake - Akron RubberDucks
- Curve and Senators Rained out on Tuesday Night - Altoona Curve
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Fightin Phils Stories
- Reading and New Hampshire to Play Doubleheader Saturday
- Today's Reading Fightin Phils Game Has Been Officially Postponed Due to Rain
- Strong Days from Miller and Anthony Lead Reading to Sunday Win
- FirstEnergy Stadium Hosting BCIAA Baseball Semifinals Monday
- Reading and Binghamton Split Doubleheader on Saturday