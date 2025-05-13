Liranzo's Blast Leads Erie Past Richmond
May 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (22-12) took down Richmond (10-24) 3-1 on Tuesday.
Erie scored right out of the gate against Richmond starter Jack Choate. Trei Cruz opened the game with a triple. He scored when Max Anderson reached on Aeverson Arteaga's error at shortstop, making it 1-0 Erie.
Jaden Hamm made that run stand up. Hamm turned in 4.2 scoreless innings for Erie, allowing seven hits and no walks with five strikeouts. He departed with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth before RJ Petit got Bryce Eldridge to fly out.
Erie tacked on a run in the sixth when Thayron Liranzo crushed a solo homer against Choate, making it 2-0.
In the seventh, Jim Jarvis, Cruz, and Anderson had consecutive singles. Anderson's hit gave him a second RBI in the contest and made it 3-0.
Jordan Marks made his Double-A debut in relief for Erie. He struck out the side in order in the seventh. He allowed a run in the eighth after a walk and two singles loaded the bases. Jairo Pomares reached on a fielder's choice, which scored Carter Howell to make it 3-1.
Dylan Smith picked up his second save with a perfect ninth inning. Petit (4-0) earned the win over Choate (1-2).
The series continues on Wednesday with Carlos Peña facing Seth Lonsway at 6:35 p.m.
