Tuesday's Baysox Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
May 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
BOWIE, MD. - Tuesday's game between the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Akron RubberDucks has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as a part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, May 14 at 11:05 a.m. at Prince George's Stadium with a second game to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings long. Gates will open at 10:00 a.m.
Tickets for Tuesday's game may be exchanged at the box office for an upcoming Baysox 2025 regular season game of equal or lesser value.
The Baysox continue their six-game homestand against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, through Sunday, May 18 at Prince George's Stadium.
