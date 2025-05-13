Reading and New Hampshire to Play Doubleheader Saturday

May 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - Following Tuesday's rain out between Reading and New Hampshire, the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 13, beginning at 4:45 p.m. Both games will be seven innings in length. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after game one, but not before 6:45 p.m.

Gates to the Diamond Credit Union Plaza will open at 4:30 p.m. and the entire seating bowl will open at the same time. Following the conclusion of the second game, there will be the first ever post-game drone show in the history of America's Classic Ballpark, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Celebrating Nurses and Hospital Week. The drone show will begin at approximately at the same time as it would have if it was a single game.

On the field, the Fightin Phils will wear their first specialty jersey of the 2025 season as it will be a Tribute to "Cars" the Movie, with the R-Phils wearing Cars Jerseys for game two, which will be auctioned and raffled off after the game. The specialty jerseys are presented by Philly Pretzel Factory - Muhlenberg, Grand Property Company, Spring House Window and Door - Malvern, The Learning Experience Wyomissing and 830 AM WEEU.

Also for the first time in 2025, Saturday night will feature a concert from the world famous R-Phils Mascot Band in the Diamond Credit Plaza between games of the doubleheader, thanks to Savage Auto Group. There will also be a pre-game Happy Hour in the plaza with one dollar off beer, staring at 4:30 p.m.. Additionally, there will be a post-game concert with Perfect Strangers, and a happy hour with one dollar off beer, thanks to Bru Daddy's Brewing Company.

Additionally, Hard Work in School Pays off Tickets will be accepted on Saturday night, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. It is also Twin Valley Night.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 11 a.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 10:45 a.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Wednesday, May 14, through Sunday, May 18, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Wednesday is also an Education Day Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. Friday night features fireworks, presented by PA Virtual Charter School, Alvernia University and The Learning Experience Wyomissing. Saturday is the first ever post-game Drone Show, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Celebrating Nurses & Hospital Week. Saturday will also be the first specialty jersey night of the season, as the R-Phils will wear Disney Cars Uniforms. The series ends Sunday when the first 2,000 women, 18 and older, receive a Belated Mother's Day Hawaiian Shirt, thanks to Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

