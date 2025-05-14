May 14, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ANOTHER WALKOFF The Portland Sea Dogs won their second straight walk off game 6-5 over the Chesapeake Baysox on Sunday afternoon. Chesapeake opened the scoring in the top of the fourth on a leadoff solo home run by Frederick Bencosme. Portland retaliated in the bottom of the fourth with a Blaze Jordan two-run single that gave the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead. Drew Ehrhard hit a two-run double which increased the lead to 4-1. With one out, trailing by a run entering the top of the eighth, Jeremiah Jackson doubled and then scored the tying run on an RBI double from Max Wagner. Chesapeake took the lead in the top of the tenth inning with an RBI double by Silas Ardoin, 5-4.In the bottom of the tenth inning, Max Ferguson hit a leadoff single, moving Ahbram Liendo, runner placed at second base, to third. Jhostynxon Garcia then laced a two-run single down the left field line winning the game for Portland, 6-5.

RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY The Sea Dogs have now had nine of their first 31 games affected by inclement weather. They have had eight postponements leading to doubleheaders and one cancellation.

GARCIA COMES THROUGH AGAIN After demolishing the walk off home run on Saturday night for Portland, Jhostynxon Garcia laced a two-run walk off hit on Sunday afternoon securing another win for the Sea Dogs in the bottom of the tenth inning.

SMOOTH OPERATOR Infielder Blaze Jordan has been solid at whatever infield position he has been at this year. Jordan has split time between first base and third base and has not committed an error in 26 games. In that time, he has 18 assists and zero errors in 147 total chances. Jordan also has turned 14 double plays and 129 putouts.

ON BRAND RHP Jonathan Brand has had a great start to the season for Portland. In seven appearances out of the bullpen, he is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He has tossed 10.0 innings allowing five hits while walking six and striking out 16. Brand has also recorded two saves.

WHERE DO WE STAND With the two wins over the weekend, the Sea Dogs are back in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Hartford Yard Goats are tied for second place, 0.5 game behind the Sea Dogs. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in fourth place, 5.0 behind Portland while the Somerset Patriots are in fifth place, 5.5 games out of first place. The Reading Fightin Phils are in last place, 9.0 games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 14, 2001 - Claudio Vargas and Ryan Moskau combine on a 6-hit shutout, striking out 9 in a 9-0 romp over the Harrisburg Senators. In the game, Heath Honeycutt scored the 5,000th run in franchise history.

ON THE MOUND RHP Yordanny Monegro will take the mound for the Sea Dogs this morning. He last pitched on May 7th against the Chesapeake Baysox and allowed two hits while walking one and striking out three. He has never faced the Patriots.







Eastern League Stories from May 14, 2025

May 14, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.