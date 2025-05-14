Burgos' 6 RBI Lead 7-5, 6-1 Ducks Wins at Chesapeake

May 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron first baseman Jorge Burgos drove in six runs in a RubberDucks doubleheader sweep, including four RBIs in a 7-5 comeback win in Game 1, with a two-run homer in a 6-1 Game 2 victory over the Chesapeake Baysox at Prince George's Stadium on Wednesday.

Turning Point

After falling behind, 5-1, through four innings of Game 1, the RubberDucks drew three straight walks to begin a three-run fifth inning in which Burgos had a two-run single. Trailing, 5-4, In the sixth, center fielder Jake Fox and second baseman Travis Bazzana drew consecutive walks against right-hander Daniel Lloyd, catcher Cooper Ingle sacrificed them into scoring position, and Burgos hit a go-ahead, two-run single to center field for a 6-5 lead. Burgos then stole second base and scored on a single by third baseman Dayan Frías to make it 7-5. In Game 2, after right-hander Juan Nuñez walked Bazzana, Burgos hit his team-high seventh home run to open the scoring of a four-run first inning.

Mound Presence

In Game 1, RubberDucks left-hander Rodney Boone allowed solo home runs to Chesapeake right fielder Tavian Josenberger and second baseman Max Wagner, with the latter sparking a four-run fourth inning for a 5-1 Baysox lead. Boone worked a perfect fifth inning between Akron's three-run frames. Right-handers Zane Morehouse and Jake Miller finished the victory. After right-hander Rorik Maltrud 's one-inning start in Game 2, right-hander Davis Sharpe struck out four batters in three scoreless innings, left-hander Shawn Rapp worked one, and right-hander Carter Spivey pitched the final two innings, with Chesapeake only breaking a nine-inning scoreless stretch by Akron pitchers in the seventh inning.

Duck Tales

Frías tied Game 1 with a fourth-inning solo home run - his third of the season - off right-hander Trace Bright. In Game 2, right fielder Guy Lipscomb hit a two-out RBI double in the first inning, and an error allowed a second run to score on the play. Fox added his third home run of the season leading off the second inning.

Notebook

Bazzana extended an 11-game on-base streak, while Ingle's streak ended at 10 games without reaching base in Game 2...Morehouse has pitched nine straight scoreless innings over his last seven appearances...The RubberDucks swept a doubleheader for the first time since June 18, 2023, at New Hampshire. They had been 0-2-3 in their last five doubleheaders....Game Times: 2:19 & 2:18...Attendance: 5,978.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series at Chesapeake at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Prince George's Stadium. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (4-2, 2.58 ERA) is scheduled to face Baysox right-hander RHP Ryan Long (2-0, 2.89 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







