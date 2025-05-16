Another Late Cats' Rally Thwarted in Reading

May 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

READING, PA - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-21) suffered their third consecutive one-run defeat to the Reading Fightin Phils (12-21) on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium, 3-2. New Hampshire trimmed away a 3-0 deficit with a run in the seventh and eighth innings and left the game's tying run at second in the ninth.

Shortstop Eddinson Paulino inched New Hampshire closer in the top of the seventh with his second home run of the season. Left fielder Jace Bohrofen and designated hitter Yohendrick Piñango both doubled in the top of the eighth to cut Reading's lead to 3-2.

Reading's Gabe Mosser (W, 1-4) threw a season-high 6-2/3 innings and gave up one run on three hits behind a pair of walks and six strikeouts. Relievers Andrew Baker and Josh Hejka (S, 1) finished the final 2-2/3 innings.

New Hampshire starter Michael Dominguez (L, 0-1) tossed a season-high four innings and surrendered a two-run home run to Reading's Hendry Mendez in the bottom of the first inning, the first home run allowed by Dominguez this season. After Reading's two runs on three hits in the first, Dominguez gave up two hits in three scoreless innings and finished with three strikeouts. Fisher Cats reliever Bobby Milacki tied a season-high with four innings of relief and struck out three with two walks.

Reading stretched their 2-0 lead with a solo home run from shortstop Aidan Miller, his fourth of the season, to lead the Fisher Cats, 3-0. The Fisher Cats hopped on the scoreboard with Paulino's solo home run in the top of the seventh to trail, 3-1. Piñango and Bohrofen's double in the top of the eighth moved New Hampshire within a run late in Friday's action. New Hampshire received hits from center fielder Dasan Brown and second baseman Cade Doughty in the loss.

The Fisher Cats and R-Phils are tabbed for two games on Saturday, May 17, with a doubleheader set to begin at FirstEnergy Stadium at 4:45 PM EDT. New Hampshire righties Ryan Watson (2-2, 1.85 ERA) and Devereaux Harrison (2-4, 5.81 ERA) take the mound in game one and game two against Reading's righty Chuck King (1-1, 5.25 ERA) and southpaw Braeden Fausnaught (2-3, 4.21 ERA).

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium and begin a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliates of the New York Yankees, on Tuesday, May 20 through May 25. The Fisher Cats and Patriots begin the series on Tuesday night with a 5:35 PM EDT first pitch ahead of an 11:05 AM EDT first pitch on Wednesday morning for STEM in the Stadium.

