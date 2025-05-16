Jebb Drives in Three in 5-4 Win

May 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Mitch Jebb continued his hot streak at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three runs batted in, and Altoona picked up their third win of the week against Harrisburg in four games this week, 5-4, on Friday night in front of 3,863 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

With the Curve trailing 3-2 in the fourth inning, the Curve loaded the bases with two outs after a hit by pitch, a single and a walk. Jebb stepped to the plate and rocketed a double to right-center to take a 5-3 lead. Jebb picked up three hits in a game for the second straight game on Friday night.

On the mound, Wilber Dotel slugged his way through four innings and allowed three runs on nine hits. Dotel picked up six strikeouts for the fifth time in eight starts and has struck out 47 batters in 35.1 innings this season.

Justin Meis, Wilkin Ramos and Cam Sanders covered the final five innings on the mound and combined for eight strikeouts. Ramos, who earned the win, stranded two in scoring position in the eighth inning to protect a 5-4 lead.

Sanders earned his minor league-leading ninth save of the season with a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless ninth.

Kervin Pichardo picked up two more hits and drew a walk in the win, Altoona hitters banged out 10 hits and drew three walks in the victory.

The Curve will continue their series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Sean Sullivan will start for the Curve with RHP Hyun-il Choi slated for the Senators.

