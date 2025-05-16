Eldridge Hammers Howlers as Erie Offense Struggles

May 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (23-14) fell 5-1 to Richmond (12-25) on Friday.

Erie opened the ballgame with instant offense, as Max Anderson smashed a first-inning home run against Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand.

SeaWolves starter Joseph Montalvo allowed a leadoff single to Diego Velasquez in the first. He stole second and scored on Bryce Eldridge's RBI double, tying the game at 1-1.

In the second, Adrian Sugastey blasted a solo homer to give Richmond a 2-1 lead.

Eldridge clobbered a solo shot in the third against Montalvo, making it 3-1.

Bertrand turned in a sparkling start for Richmond. He allowed three hits and two walks over seven innings, giving up just one run. He struck out two.

In the seventh inning, Eldridge clobbered his second homer, a two-run home run against Ryan Boyer, to extend Richmond's lead to 5-1.

Bertrand (1-4) defeated Montalvo (2-2).

The series continues on Saturday with Troy Melton facing Manuel Mercedes at 6:05 p.m.

