Eldridge Hammers Howlers as Erie Offense Struggles
May 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (23-14) fell 5-1 to Richmond (12-25) on Friday.
Erie opened the ballgame with instant offense, as Max Anderson smashed a first-inning home run against Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand.
SeaWolves starter Joseph Montalvo allowed a leadoff single to Diego Velasquez in the first. He stole second and scored on Bryce Eldridge's RBI double, tying the game at 1-1.
In the second, Adrian Sugastey blasted a solo homer to give Richmond a 2-1 lead.
Eldridge clobbered a solo shot in the third against Montalvo, making it 3-1.
Bertrand turned in a sparkling start for Richmond. He allowed three hits and two walks over seven innings, giving up just one run. He struck out two.
In the seventh inning, Eldridge clobbered his second homer, a two-run home run against Ryan Boyer, to extend Richmond's lead to 5-1.
Bertrand (1-4) defeated Montalvo (2-2).
The series continues on Saturday with Troy Melton facing Manuel Mercedes at 6:05 p.m.
Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.
Eastern League Stories from May 16, 2025
- Another Late Cats' Rally Thwarted in Reading - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Carrigg Slams Goats to First Place - Hartford Yard Goats
- Binghamton Falls to Hartford in Tight Battle on Friday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Baysox Shut out RubberDucks, Snap Five-Game Losing Streak - Chesapeake Baysox
- Miller Homers and Moser Deals as Reading Wins Fourth Straight - Reading Fightin Phils
- Portland Falls in Extras to Somerset 4-2 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Jasso Hammers First Walk-Off Win of Season over Portland Friday - Somerset Patriots
- Eldridge Hammers Howlers as Erie Offense Struggles - Erie SeaWolves
- Jebb Drives in Three in 5-4 Win - Altoona Curve
- Eldridge Homers Twice, Bertrand Rolls in 5-1 Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Conley Struggles as Senators Edged by Altoona - Harrisburg Senators
- Mets RHP Paul Blackburn to Make Rehab Start with Double-A Binghamton Friday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Cats' Comeback Denied in Wild Thriller in Reading - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.