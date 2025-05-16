Miller Homers and Moser Deals as Reading Wins Fourth Straight

May 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The winning streak for Reading Fightin Phils (12-21) extended to four after their win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-21) 3-2.

It was all Reading in the first inning. Aidan Miller doubled and Hendry Mendez followed with a two-run home run which put the Fightin Phils up 2-0. That made it back-to-back games with a home run for Hendry Mendez.

Aidan Miller extended Reading's lead in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run, making it 3-0.

New Hampshire got themselves on the board in the top of the seventh with a solo home run from Eddison Paulino.

Gabe Mosser (W, 1-4) ended his night by only allowing three hits, one run and struck out five over 6.2 innings as Andrew Baker took the mound for Reading in the top of the seventh.

An RBI double from Jace Bohrofen for New Hampshire brought the game within one in the top of the eighth. The run was not enough as Reading held off New Hampshire and took game three. Michael Dominguez (L, 0-1) ended with the loss after allowing five hits and two runs over four innings.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. for a doubleheader against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. RHP Chuck King and LHP Braeden Fausnaught will be on the mound for Reading, and they will go against RHP Ryan Watson and TBA for New Hampshire. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 4:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Saturday is the first ever post-game Drone Show, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Celebrating Nurses & Hospital Week. Saturday will also be the first specialty jersey night of the season, as the R-Phils will wear Disney Cars Uniforms. The series ends Sunday when the first 2,000 women, 18 and older, receive a Belated Mother's Day Hawaiian Shirt, thanks to Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute. Tickets are available at

rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.