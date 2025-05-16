Portland Falls in Extras to Somerset 4-2

May 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset, New Jersey - The Portland Sea Dogs (19-14) fell in ten innings to the Somerset Patriots (16-20) 4-2 on Friday night at TD Bank Ballpark. The Sea Dogs are now in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 0.5 game behind the Hartford Yard Goats.

LHP Dalton Rogers was tremendous in his Double-A debut with Portland. He tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing just two hits while walking oen and striking out six. Rogers was promoted from High-A Greenville on May 13th.

After five scoreless innings, Rafael Flores blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning and the Patriots led, 2-0.

Portland tied it in the top of the seventh inning courtesy of a two-run double by Mikey Romero. He drove home Drew Ehrhard and Caden Rose who both reached on a pair of singles.

Somerset walked it off in the bottom of the tenth inning with a two run homer by Dylan Jasso and the Sea Dogs fell, 4-2.

RHP Mason Vinyard (1-1, 4.91 ERA) was awarded the win tossing a perfect tenth inning with two strikeouts. RHP Zach Bryant (1-1, 3.75 ERA) was given the loss allowing the walk-off home run.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots will meet again tomorrow, Saturday, May 17th at 6:05pm. RHP David Sandlin (1-1, 4.78 ERA) will start for Portland while Somerset will send RHP Trent Sellers (1-1, 3.21 ERA) to the bump.







