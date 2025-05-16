Conley Struggles as Senators Edged by Altoona

The Harrisburg Senators had multiple opportunities Friday night but didn't cash in and fell to Altoona 5-4 at PNG Field. The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Altoona came right back with two in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead. Harrisburg scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 3-2 lead. But Altoona came back with three runs in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. The Sens tallied a run in sixth but couldn't come all the way back. Altoona has taken three of the four games played this week.

THE BIG PLAY

After the Senators took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth, Altoona loaded the bases on a hit batter, walk and single then Mike Jebb cleared the bases with a double giving Altoona a 5-3 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

The Senators pounded out 14 hits but struck out 14 times. All 14 hits were singles for the Harrisburg. All nine Sens had a hit. Nick Schnell had three hits and scored twice. Phillip Glasser, Carlos De La Cruz and Kevin Made all had two hits with De La Cruz driving in two runs.

TOP OF THE HILL

Bryce Conley started and went 3.2 innings allowing all five runs. Todd Peterson, Holden Powell, and Junior Santos pitched the final 4.1 innings without allowing a run.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and the Altoona Curve play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at PNG Field in Altoona. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 5:45 p.m.







