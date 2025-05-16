Mets RHP Paul Blackburn to Make Rehab Start with Double-A Binghamton Friday

Hartford, CT - New York Mets RHP Paul Blackburn will make a rehab start with Double-A Binghamton on Friday night against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park.

Blackburn, 31, was acquired by the Mets in a trade with the Athletics on July 30, 2024. Initially drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2012, he is entering his ninth major league season. Before being traded to the Mets, he had spent his entire major-league career with the Oakland Athletics. He pitched in five games with the Mets in 2024, and over his career is 22-28 with a 4.85 ERA in 82 career starts (86 total appearances).

Friday's game is at 7:10 p.m. on MiLB.TV, Newsradio 1290 WNBF and 92.1 FM, and on the WNBF App. Pregame coverage gets underway at 6:55 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.







