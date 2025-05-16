Binghamton Falls to Hartford in Tight Battle on Friday

May 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (20-16) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats, 7-5, at Dunkin' Park on Friday night. Hartford (21-15) leads the series 3-2.

New York Mets right-handed pitcher Paul Blackburn made a rehab start for Binghamton. Blackburn recorded seven strikeouts over 4.1 innings and allowed just one hit. He threw 73 pitches and 48 strikes. Blackburn allowed five runs, but only three earned runs. His start ended with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth inning and all three of the runners that he left on ended up scoring.

Binghamton grabbed the lead early in the first inning. Jett Williams hit a leadoff home run to begin the game against right-hander Jack Mahoney, which put Binghamton up 1-0. It marked Williams' fourth home run of the season, second leadoff homer, and second home run in his last three games.

Later in the first inning, Ryan Clifford hit an opposite-field solo homer that put the Ponies up 2-0. It marked Clifford's seventh homer of the season. In the second inning, D'Andre Smith hit a leadoff single and eventually came in to score on Wyatt Young's sacrifice fly that made it 3-0.

In the fourth inning, Bryant Betancourt hit a two-run homer off Blackburn with two outs, and it cut Binghamton's lead to 3-2. Both runs were unearned against Blackburn and that was the only hit he allowed in the start.

In the bottom of the fifth, Blackburn walked the first three batters and then induced a fielder's choice before his outing came to an end with the bases loaded. Right-hander Trey McLoughlin allowed all three inherited runners to score, after giving up a grand slam to Cole Carrigg, the first batter he faced, which put Hartford up 6-3.

Mets infielder Ronny Mauricio continued his rehab assignment with Binghamton and went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored and played the entire game as the designated hitter.

Binghamton clawed back in the top of the seventh inning. Mauricio led off with a walk and later scored on Clifford's RBI single. Nick Morabito drew a walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch that cut the Ponies' deficit to 6-5.

Hartford got an insurance run in the eighth inning on an RBI double from Jose Torres that put the Yard Goats up 7-5.

The Rumble Ponies continue their seven-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A, Colorado Rockies) on Saturday at Dunkin' Park. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Williams went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks and recorded an RBI for the third-straight game...Morabito went 2-for-4 and recorded his fifth multi-hit game...Clifford went 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs batted in and recorded his team-leading ninth multi-hit game and seventh multi-RBI game...Smith recorded his first multi-hit game...Kevin Parada went 3-for-4 with a walk and reached base four times, while recording his second multi-hit game of the season...Right-hander Alex Carillo tossed a perfect inning in relief with two strikeouts...Binghamton outhit Hartford, 12-5...The Ponies stranded 11 runners on base and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position...Carson Skipper earned the win for Hartford and Brayan Castillo recorded the save...All five games in this series have been decided by two runs or less.







Eastern League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.